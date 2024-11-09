Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

