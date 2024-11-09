Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:BDT

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$961.37 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE:BDT opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$11.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

