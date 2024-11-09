Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 11.9% – Time to Buy?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 768,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 759,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 463.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

