Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 11.9% – Time to Buy?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 768,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 759,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Real Brokerage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 463.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

