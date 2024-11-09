Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6 %
REGCO opened at $24.54 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.
About Regency Centers
