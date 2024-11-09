Rep. Robert E. Latta Purchases Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Representative Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock on October 20th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Representative Latta

Bob Latta (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Latta (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the general election scheduled on November 5, 2024. Latta was named Republican ranking member for the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communication and Technology during the 116th Congress. Previously, Latta served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007 and the Ohio State Senate from 1997 to 2000.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

