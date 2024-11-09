Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EXK FY2025 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after purchasing an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 431,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

