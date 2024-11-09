Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 233,500 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,500 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 273.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after buying an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $12,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.2 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,602.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,723,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

