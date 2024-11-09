Resolute Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

