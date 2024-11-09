Reviewing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 17.67% 24.47% 15.56% Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69%

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 13.71 $429.80 million $0.95 65.90 Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.41 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Advantest and Complete Solaria”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantest and Complete Solaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 1 4.00 Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Advantest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantest beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

