Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,818.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,034. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $33,735,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

