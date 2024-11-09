Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,175. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

