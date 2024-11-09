Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

