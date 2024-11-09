Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $52.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX
Insider Transactions at Roblox
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.