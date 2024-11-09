Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $52.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,867,288.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,373 shares of company stock worth $46,476,179. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

