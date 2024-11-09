Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,717,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,925,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $275.65.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
