Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $328.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

