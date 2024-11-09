Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 280,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.22 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

