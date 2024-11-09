Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.32 and a beta of 2.46. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

