Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $870,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,571 shares of company stock worth $12,890,034. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

