Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 3,112 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

