Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 492 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

