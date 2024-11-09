Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.97 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 134,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

