Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.