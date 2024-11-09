Royal Bank of Canada Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $14.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 791,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

