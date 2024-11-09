Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

RGLD stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $229,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

