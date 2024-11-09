Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 11,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,663,890.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $44.76 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $5,613,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

