Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Issues Earnings Results

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
Russel Metals Trading Down 3.6 %
RUS stock opened at C$42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$35.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.