RXO (NYSE:RXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RXO Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

