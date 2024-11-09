Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 5,036 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.03. 2,839,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

