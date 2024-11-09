Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 8.7 %
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.69 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
