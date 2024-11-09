SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

SAP opened at $237.57 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $142.39 and a 1 year high of $243.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

