Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 3.1 %

Schneider National stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 827,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

