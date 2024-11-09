Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Schneider National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 827,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.