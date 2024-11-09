Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Schneider National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.720 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.
Schneider National Stock Up 3.1 %
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
