Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.