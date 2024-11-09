Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
