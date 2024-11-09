Scotiabank Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $30.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

