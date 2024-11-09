Scott R. Strickland Sells 2,850 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WH opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $96.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

