Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 5,639 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $328.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities raised Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

