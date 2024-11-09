Seascape Capital Management Increases Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,547 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 443,162 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $29.92 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

