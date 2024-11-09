Seascape Capital Management Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Flex Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flex
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.