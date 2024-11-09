Seascape Capital Management Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,555 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.