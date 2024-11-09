Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of ST opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,796.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 100,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

