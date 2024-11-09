Sequent Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,413 shares of company stock worth $49,440,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.05.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

