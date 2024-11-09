Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 6,081 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

