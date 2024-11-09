SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. SFL’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.