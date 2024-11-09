Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Further Reading

