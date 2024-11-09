Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $170.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

