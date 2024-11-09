Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.