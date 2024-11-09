SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PTRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 114,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

