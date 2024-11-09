SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 57,199 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

