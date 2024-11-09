Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 6016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sinclair Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sinclair’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sinclair by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 92.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,225,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

