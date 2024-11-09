SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 27,903 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,964,115.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.2 %

SKYW opened at $112.90 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 188,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth $520,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

